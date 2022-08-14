Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells $1,175,750.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $1,175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,370,160.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of SILK opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $67.49.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $39,000.
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.
