SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.00.

SITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

SITM opened at $135.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.61. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $127.01 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.75.

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $271,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,693.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total transaction of $953,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,300 shares in the company, valued at $116,008,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,088. Insiders own 1.16% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,473,000 after buying an additional 131,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SiTime by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,627,000 after purchasing an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 428,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,864,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

