Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 328,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,486,165 shares.The stock last traded at $22.95 and had previously closed at $21.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,325 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,242,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 348,325 shares of company stock worth $10,040,612 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

