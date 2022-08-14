SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

In related news, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SMART Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.37. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

