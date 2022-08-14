Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Shares Down 4.1%

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.04. 10,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,079,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

In other Solid Power news, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 38,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $275,240.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,435,877 shares in the company, valued at $17,270,367.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Solid Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

