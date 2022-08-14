Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

Several research firms recently commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SON stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.19. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.