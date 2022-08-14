Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 510.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 61,621 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,454,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SHC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Sotera Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SHC opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.