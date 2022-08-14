S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Insider Sells $1,157,340.00 in Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $391.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

