SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Trading 2.5% Higher

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $48.56. 116,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 168,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOMP. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,906,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,274,000.

