Sportech (LON:SPO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.20

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.20 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.20 ($0.24), with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.30 ($0.26).

Sportech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1.05.

Sportech Company Profile

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

