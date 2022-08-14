SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.34. 10,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 782,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWTX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $53.00 target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.82.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.26). The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 84,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

