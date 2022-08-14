SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 64,150 shares.The stock last traded at $12.76 and had previously closed at $12.78.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

