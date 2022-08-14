SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 178.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 13.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 914,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 216.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.91. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 7.10.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.72%.

In other SSR Mining news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 771,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,670 shares of company stock valued at $866,852 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SSRM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

