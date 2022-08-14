State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $461,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

