Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stelco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $28.90 on Friday. Stelco has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.