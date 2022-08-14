Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE:SJ opened at C$40.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$30.54 and a 12 month high of C$46.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.78.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.7299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.