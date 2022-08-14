Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.14.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Price Performance

SJ opened at C$40.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.78. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$30.54 and a 12-month high of C$46.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.7299998 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.