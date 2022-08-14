Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Stem Stock Performance

STMH stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts; Cannavore edible confections; Doseology, a CBD mass-market brand; and delivery-as-a-service brands of Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.