Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Stem Stock Performance
STMH stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
Stem Company Profile
