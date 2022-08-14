Stifel Nicolaus Increases Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to C$40.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

