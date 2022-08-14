StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.34

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.34 and last traded at $94.12, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

StoneX Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,341.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $900,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,631 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,555. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. FMR LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,646,000 after buying an additional 50,590 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.