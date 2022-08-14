StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.34

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.34 and last traded at $94.12, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,341.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $900,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,631 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,555. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. FMR LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,646,000 after buying an additional 50,590 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.