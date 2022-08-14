SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

SunOpta Stock Up 0.4 %

SunOpta stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.58 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 1.63%. On average, analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at $509,474.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SunOpta news, SVP Chris Whitehair purchased 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,758.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at $509,474.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 1,868,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 5,847.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 1,342,298 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 891,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,199,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Articles

