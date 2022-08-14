Supremex (TSE:SXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.39

Shares of Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.32, with a volume of 77804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.22.
Supremex Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.49. The company has a market cap of C$117.39 million and a PE ratio of 6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.17.
Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Supremex Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Supremex Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Supremex news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 purchased 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,133,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,854,189. Insiders purchased 47,100 shares of company stock worth $159,892 in the last ninety days.
Supremex Company Profile
Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.
