SVB Leerink Lowers 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) to Market Perform

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMTGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

FDMT opened at $9.54 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,583.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

