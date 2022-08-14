SVB Leerink Lowers 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) to Market Perform

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

FDMT opened at $9.54 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,583.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

