Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.75.

SYNA stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

