T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average is $131.92.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

