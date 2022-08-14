Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3 %
TAIPY stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $15.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Taisho Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.
