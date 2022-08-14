Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Up 7.9%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 14,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,491,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

