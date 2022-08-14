Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Up 7.9%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 14,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,491,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Target Hospitality Trading Up 7.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
