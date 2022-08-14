Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Trading 1,781.2% Higher

Shares of Taronis Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNF – Get Rating) traded up 1,781.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38. 27,327 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 10,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

Taronis Fuels Trading Up 1,781.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Taronis Fuels

(Get Rating)

Taronis Fuels, Inc operates as a renewable fuel and power generation company in the United States. It manufactures, sells, and distributes MagneGas, which is a metal cutting fuel. The company sells and distributes a line of industrial gases and welding equipment and services to a range of end market users, including metalworking, manufacturing, utility power plants, medical, agriculture, transportation, repair, demolition, salvage, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taronis Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taronis Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.