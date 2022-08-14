Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,372,200 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 1,782,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 403.6 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.59 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWODF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.31) to GBX 189 ($2.28) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

