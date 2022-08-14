TD Securities Cuts Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$18.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.69.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

TSE:PEY opened at C$13.19 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$5.88 and a 52 week high of C$17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.77.

Insider Activity

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.3900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 16,750 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total transaction of C$237,347.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,234,702.95. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$25,551.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,374,005.25. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total value of C$237,347.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,234,702.95. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $407,300 and have sold 207,787 shares valued at $3,098,427.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

