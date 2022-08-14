TD Securities Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$200.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.00.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$143.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20, a current ratio of 16.00 and a quick ratio of 15.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.91. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$95.00 and a 1 year high of C$218.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$107.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$122.65.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$232.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 14.3299989 earnings per share for the current year.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

