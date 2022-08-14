TD Securities Lowers Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $52.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DCBO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $36.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.40 and a beta of 1.89. Docebo has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. Docebo had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. Docebo’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Docebo by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Docebo by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

