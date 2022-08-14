TD Securities Raises Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.25 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$18.12 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$16.38 and a one year high of C$24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.58.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

