TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Up 6.6%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 2,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 250,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
TDCX Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the second quarter valued at about $158,000.
About TDCX
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TDCX (TDCX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.