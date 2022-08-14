TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Up 6.6%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 2,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 250,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the second quarter valued at about $158,000.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

