Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Up 36.2% in July

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,126,700 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the July 15th total of 1,561,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 644.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Telefónica Stock Performance
Telefónica stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.
About Telefónica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
Featured Stories
