Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from €9.80 ($10.00) to €7.20 ($7.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

TVFCF opened at $8.87 on Friday. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, sports, and movies.

