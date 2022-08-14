Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Sells $2,410,378.96 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.43.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
