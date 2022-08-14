Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Sells $2,410,378.96 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 853,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,840,000 after purchasing an additional 61,370 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,665,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.