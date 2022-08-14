Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stake Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $543,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:THC opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

