TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.88.
TRSSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, May 13th.
TerrAscend Trading Down 11.9 %
OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $2.12 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
