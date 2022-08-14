TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.88.

TRSSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $2.12 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TerrAscend will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

