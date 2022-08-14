TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.50. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.
TRSSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.
TerrAscend Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $2.12 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
