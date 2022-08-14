Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $1,386,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,016,000 after acquiring an additional 48,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

TTEK opened at $147.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.21 and a 200-day moving average of $144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.90. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

