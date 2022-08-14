Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $185.38 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 272,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 311.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

