Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Trading Down 4.7%

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,661.25 and last traded at $1,662.69. Approximately 910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 28,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,744.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,642.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,428.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

