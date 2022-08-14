Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Trading Down 4.7%

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,661.25 and last traded at $1,662.69. Approximately 910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 28,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,744.60.
Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 3.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,642.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,428.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 2.00.
Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.
Texas Pacific Land Company Profile
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.
