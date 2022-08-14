Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 55.4% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kyndryl news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

