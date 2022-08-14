Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Plexus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

PLXS stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $99.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $163,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,064,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $163,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,064,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $46,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,272 shares of company stock worth $3,105,665. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

