Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Trading Up 2.3 %

WIRE stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.52.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $5.57. The firm had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Articles

