Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 50.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 price target on Washington Federal in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.