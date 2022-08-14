Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in GMS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of GMS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of GMS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 93,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,691.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,031,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,542,506.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

