Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $548.74 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.61 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $513.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

