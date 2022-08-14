Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 425.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.4% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.09. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $101.62.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAWW. Susquehanna lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

